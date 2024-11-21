A shared responsibility

According to the Sindh Forest Department, approximately 200 hectares of mangrove forest along Karachi’s coastline were lost between 2010 and 2022. Also, the green belts in the city have for long been turning into commercial areas, destroying the ecosystem. Overcrowded roads with a pathetic public transport system cause noise pollution, suffocation, anxiety and depression among the people.

Industrial units emit harmful substances and gases into the atmosphere. Worn-out vehicles, including buses, cars and auto rickshaws, use low-quality fuel which leads to the discharge of an unacceptable amount of carbon into the environment. Besides, harmful gases, like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, generate the greenhouse effect that has been blamed for the rising global temperatures.

Apart from this, activities like deforestation and burning of waste add fuel to the fire. The use of plastic bags and bottles not just damage the fertile land and beauty, but also pose a threat to marine life. Research shows that plastic bags, nets and bottles take up to 1,000 years to decompose.

If we really want a clean as well as pollution-free city, we must learn to take responsibility of our actions. Small and healthy acts, like planting trees, ensuring cleanliness, and recycling, can help us make our city pollution-free.

HAMMAD SALEEM

KARACHI