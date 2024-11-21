Opinion

Aafia’s struggle

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui raises serious concerns about human rights and justice for both Pakistan and the international community. A Pakistani neuroscientist, Dr Aafia disappeared in March 2003, along with her three young children. Initially labelled a suspected al-Qaeda operative by the US government, no formal charges were ever filed against her. Her family believes she was abducted by intelligence operatives from Pakistan and the US, a claim both countries deny.

In 2008, Dr Aafia was arrested by US forces in Afghanistan amid unsubstantiated allegations and reportedly suffered torture during her detention and was sentenced to 86 years. Many human rights organisations have documented her hardships and prolonged detainment. There are growing calls for a re-examination of her case that upholds her rights, reflecting a strong desire for justice in Pakistan and beyond.

FATIMA KHALID

RAWALPINDI

Previous article
SC bench takes suo motu notice on child abductions, summons IGs
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Modi was aware of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, other violent plots:...

OTTAWA: Canadian security agencies believe that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British...

India warns of ‘further damage’ to Canada ties

Jennifer Garner Sets Boundaries with Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Drama

Major secret Prince William kept from world!

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.