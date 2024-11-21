Aafia’s struggle

The case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui raises serious concerns about human rights and justice for both Pakistan and the international community. A Pakistani neuroscientist, Dr Aafia disappeared in March 2003, along with her three young children. Initially labelled a suspected al-Qaeda operative by the US government, no formal charges were ever filed against her. Her family believes she was abducted by intelligence operatives from Pakistan and the US, a claim both countries deny.

In 2008, Dr Aafia was arrested by US forces in Afghanistan amid unsubstantiated allegations and reportedly suffered torture during her detention and was sentenced to 86 years. Many human rights organisations have documented her hardships and prolonged detainment. There are growing calls for a re-examination of her case that upholds her rights, reflecting a strong desire for justice in Pakistan and beyond.

FATIMA KHALID

RAWALPINDI