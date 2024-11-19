Jennifer Lopez Offers Sneak Peek Inside Her Stunning $68 Million Bel Air Mansion

Jennifer Lopez has given fans a rare look inside her opulent $68 million Bel Air mansion, which she previously shared with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. The 55-year-old singer shared photos from her luxurious dressing room on social media, still appearing to reside in the sprawling property while it remains on the market.

In the images, Lopez dazzled in a beige blazer with shiny lapels and a frill-hem short dress, paired with soft glam makeup and loose waves. Her dressing room, an elegant space with beige carpets, champagne-colored curtains, and stylish chairs, also features framed sketches of her most iconic red carpet looks, including her bold 2023 Met Gala ensemble and other standout fashion moments.

The Bel Air property is nothing short of a dream home, boasting 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and even space for 80 additional vehicles. It includes a guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guard house. Amenities such as a pool, an indoor sports complex, and lush grounds further enhance its appeal. Lopez and Affleck had purchased the property in May 2023, but it was listed for sale earlier this year.

While Lopez is exploring new real estate options, including properties in Beverly Hills, Affleck has settled into his $20 million home in Pacific Palisades. His residence features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room, and a guest house. Despite recent challenges, Lopez remains optimistic, focusing on new beginnings. “Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” a source told People. “She always has a good attitude, even when things are not perfect.”

The Bel Air mansion, with its unmatched grandeur, remains a testament to Lopez’s impeccable style and a pivotal chapter in her life with Affleck.