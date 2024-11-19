Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Loss of Parents: “Life Hits You as You Get Older”

Nicole Kidman is opening up about the emotional toll of losing both her parents, sharing how the experience continues to affect her daily life. In a candid interview with GQ published on November 18, the Perfect Couple actress spoke about the loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away in September, and her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, who died in 2014.

“It’s a wake-up-at-3 a.m. crying and gasping kind of thing,” Kidman, 57, said about her grief. She added, “If you’re in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I’m in it. Fully in it.” The Oscar-winning actress also reflected on how the experience has deepened her perspective on life and mortality, particularly as she raises her two teenage daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban.

Kidman recalled receiving news of her mother’s death just before attending the Venice Film Festival for her movie Babygirl. The film’s director, Halina Reijn, delivered a speech on her behalf, where Kidman shared, “Shortly after I arrived, my beautiful, brave mother passed.” Speaking to Vanity Fair, she described her mother as “a compass” who shaped her and her sister into women who could express themselves and pursue opportunities that her generation lacked.

Regretfully, Kidman noted that her mother did not live to see her latest work, including Babygirl and Perfect Couple. “I wish she could have seen this part of it,” Kidman said. At the Lioness season two premiere in October, she admitted, “I wish my mama was here. Everything is great with work, but I wish my mama was here.”

Despite her grief, Kidman said she remains fully present, navigating the challenges of loss and embracing the connections that shape life’s journey. “Life is, whew. It’s definitely a journey,” she told GQ. “And it hits you as you get older.”