John Stamos Shows Support for Dave Coulier Amid Cancer Battle with Bald Cap Tribute

John Stamos has stepped up to support his close friend and Full House co-star, Dave Coulier, amid his cancer diagnosis. Sharing a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, November 18, Stamos sported a bald cap as a tribute to Coulier, who recently revealed his battle with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In the three-photo Instagram carousel, Stamos, 61, expressed admiration for Coulier’s strength and optimism. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” he wrote. He also praised Coulier’s wife, Melissa, for being “the most wonderfulest” during this challenging time.

The images included a touching photo of the duo posing together, Coulier with his shaved head and Stamos in his bald cap. Another captured Stamos helping Coulier shave his head, while the final photo showed Stamos and Melissa playfully kissing Coulier’s bald head.

Coulier, 65, shared his diagnosis with PEOPLE on November 13, revealing how an upper respiratory infection led to the discovery of swollen lymph nodes and a subsequent biopsy. “Three days later, my doctors said, ‘We wish we had better news, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and it’s very aggressive,’” he recounted.

The news shocked Coulier, who described the experience as “a fast roller coaster ride of a journey.” After learning of his condition, he informed his Full House family — including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, and series creator Jeff Franklin. The response was immediate, with messages of love and offers of help flooding in.

Stamos, who promised on social media to stand by Coulier “through it all,” continues to highlight the bond between the Full House cast. “The love we have for each other is pretty remarkable,” Coulier said, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from his friends and family during this challenging time.