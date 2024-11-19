Princess Kate Opens Up About Nerves During Royal Debut

Princess Kate’s engagement announcement with Prince William on November 16, 2010, remains one of the most memorable moments in royal history. Dressed in a striking royal blue Issa wrap dress, she joined William at St James’s Palace for press interviews, radiating elegance while showcasing her dazzling sapphire and diamond engagement ring, once owned by Princess Diana.

Behind the scenes, however, the soon-to-be princess was grappling with nerves. Royal photographer Arthur Edwards revealed that during a close-up shot of Kate’s ring, her hand was trembling so much that William had to steady it for the photograph. “She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it,” Edwards shared on Instagram.

The couple used the occasion to highlight the sentimental significance of the ring. William explained, “It’s very special, as Kate is very special. It’s my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement.”

Kate’s pre-wedding jitters also surfaced in their engagement interview, a clip of which recently went viral on TikTok. When asked about her feelings on joining the royal family, Kate candidly admitted, “It’s obviously nerve-wracking because I don’t know what I’m doing – I sort of don’t know the ropes really.” Despite her uncertainty, she smiled and added, “I’m willing to learn quickly and work hard,” with William reassuringly responding, “She’ll do really well,” as he gently patted her knee.

Fans praised William’s support and Kate’s honesty about stepping into her new role. The heartfelt moments from that day continue to resonate, capturing the couple’s love and the start of their royal journey together.