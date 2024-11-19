Angelina Jolie Faces Financial Struggles Amid Legal Battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt is reportedly taking a toll on her finances, forcing the actress to sell some of her prized possessions. According to sources cited by RadarOnline, the legal disputes have drained Jolie’s funds, leaving her scrambling to cover expenses, including legal fees and her children’s college costs.

An insider revealed, “Angie’s blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she’s bringing in.” To manage her mounting bills, Jolie is reportedly selling her 1958 Ferrari 250 GT, a cherished car valued at $1.3 million. She is also considering parting with designer clothing, accessories, and jewelry from her marriage to Pitt.

The financial pressures have already influenced Jolie’s legal strategy, as she pulled out of a lawsuit against the FBI due to the high costs of legal representation. “She realized she simply can’t afford to fight every one of these battles,” the source added, noting that Jolie’s expenses continue to climb while her income struggles to keep pace.

Jolie, who shares six children with Pitt—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—has additional responsibilities, including college tuition. Meanwhile, rumors have surfaced about her seeking higher-paying roles or even a wealthy new partner to alleviate the financial burden. A source stated, “At this point, she has no other choice but to look for big paydays, even if the roles aren’t ideal.”

Despite the challenges, Jolie has remained focused on her family and her career, with those close to her urging her to end the prolonged legal battle to protect her financial future.