PML-N supremo’s son Hassan Nawaz declared bankrupt in UK tax case

Bankruptcy stems from a tax and liability case initiated by UK government’s tax authority

ISLAMABAD: The London High Court has declared Hassan Nawaz, son of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Nawaz Sharif, bankrupt in a tax case initiated by the United Kingdom’s Tax and Revenue Department.

According to media reports on Sunday, the bankruptcy ruling against Hassan Nawaz came in relation to Case No. 694 of 2023, which was filed on August 25, 2023, in the London High Court.

The bankruptcy stems from a tax and liability case initiated by the UK government’s tax authority.

Hasan, residing at Flat 17 Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, was declared bankrupt in case No. 694 of 2023, filed on August 25, 2023, the official UK Gazette order said.

The bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, following a claim by creditors for non-payment.

The civil case was brought forth by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, with Hasan being represented by Kaur Maxwell.

Under UK law, a bankruptcy order is a formal declaration of personal insolvency issued by the court. Such orders are only published in the London Gazette after being processed by The Insolvency Service.

Once declared bankrupt, an individual cannot serve as a director or manage any company unless they receive permission from the court. Despite this, Hasan remains a director of several companies in the UK.

In March this year, an Islamabad accountability court in Pakistan acquitted Hussain Nawaz and Hasan in three corruption cases linked to the Panama Papers.

In 2018, the court had declared Nawaz’s sons proclaimed offenders after they failed to participate in the investigations concerning the Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau.