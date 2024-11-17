Police lasso prime suspect in Zara murder case

All four suspects confessed to their heinous crime: preliminary investigation

SIALKOT: The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect, Naveed, involved in the heinous killing of Zara, the pregnant woman brutally murdered in Daska.

Naveed was later presented before a judicial magistrate today, where the police sought a 10-day physical remand for further interrogation.

However, the duty magistrate rejected the 10-day remand request and granted only a one-day physical remand, sending the suspect into police custody. The other three individuals arrested in connection with the case will be presented in court on Monday (tomorrow).

According to police report, the victim’s in-laws gruesomely murdered Zara, dismembered her body, and disposed of the remains in two bag, which were then dumped in a drain.

Zara’s husband, who is currently residing abroad, was not present at the time of the incident. The murder was carried out by her mother-in-law, Sughra, sister-in-law Yasmin, and her grandson, Abdullah, who all participated in the crime.

During the investigation, the suspects confessed to their horrific actions.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Zara had married her cousin, Abdul Qadir, four years ago and had been living with him in Saudi Arabia.

She frequently visited Pakistan, bringing along her two-and-a-half-year-old son. Zara, who was nine months pregnant at the time, had returned to Pakistan about a month ago and was staying with her family.

Police have stated that Zara’s mother-in-law and sisters-in-law lured her to their home under false pretences, where they killed her in her sleep.