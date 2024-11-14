False terrorism cases against leaders an assault on democracy: PTI

Sheikh Waqas throws down the gauntlet to opponents for a fair political fight

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the framing of fictitious and false cases under terrorism provisions against its leadership in Balochistan, calling the move a shameful assault on democracy.

PTI Spokesperson asserted that PTI leaders and workers were being implicated in fabricated and politically-motivated cases on daily basis would not serve the purpose of the rivals; however these undemocratic and illegal measures would tarnish the country’s global image.

PTI Spokesperson strongly demanded that the politically motivated cases against its leadership and workers should be withdrawn immediately.

He threw down the gauntlet, daring the political opponents to face PTI in a fair political competition rather than resorting to fabricated cases to silence the opposition.

PTI Spokesperson expressed concern that the recent surge in cases against peaceful protesters seemed to be a deliberate tactic to worsen the law and order situation. He lamented that the security situation was rapidly deteriorating in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan but the imposed regime appeared unconcerned about the consequences.

Lashing out at the Balochistan government, PTI Spokesperson said that the Balochistan police’s action was clear indication of its priorities amidst the worsening security situation in the province.

He said that shockingly, the provincial government solely focused on cracking down on peaceful citizens rather than taking any step to rein in the rising terrorists’ attacks.

PTI Spokesperson vowed that the party leaders and its workers would keep on their fight for the safeguarding democratic rights and ensuring supremacy of law despite all adversarial circumstances. He made it clear that the form-47 government could not deter PTI and its leadership through such brutal and coercive tactics.