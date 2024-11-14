Imran gives call for March on Islamabad, nationwide protests on Nov 24

It’s time for nation to decide about freedom or to live under a military dictatorship, Aleema Khan quotes his brother as saying

Faisal Ch says PTI founder has set up a committee to organise Islamabad march, declining to reveal its members’ names

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that Imran had set the date of November 24 for starting the anti-government movement and a march on Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, she said that the PTI founder had said this is the time for the nation to decide whether it wanted freedom or to live under a military dictatorship. “Everybody be it a PTI voter, MNA, MPA or people belonging to different professions has to take this decision.”

“The situation the country is going through these days makes it obligatory on each and every citizen to come out on the roads for the protection of his or her rights.

This is a matter that concerns our future generations. People will have to take to streets for the rule of law, democracy and getting back the mandate stolen from the PTI following the February 8 elections,” Aleema said while quoting her brother. She further said that the former prime minister was of the view that lawyers too should stand up for the independence of judiciary.

Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said: “Imran Khan says this is the final call for a [anti-government] protest and the party’s entire leadership will be part of the march.”

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Imran’s supporters are present, Chaudhry said.

The lawyer said the PTI founder has set up a committee to organise the Islamabad march, although he declined to reveal the members’ names, stating, “I won’t disclose the names, as they could be arrested” a local media outlet reported.

The lawyer said that the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who are part of it as Imran fears they’ll be arrested.

All party leaders are aware of their responsibilities, the lawyer said, adding that the committee would have the authority to call off the protest — ensuring that no single person calls the shots.

There was much disappointment, as previously said by PTI leader Ali Zafar, when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ended the Swabi rally without a date for the protest. This added to the existing frustration of the workers who were part of the Islamabad protest last month, which ended abruptly.

The lawyer further added that KP CM Gandpur would also lead a convoy from the province on the PTI founder’s directions.

Detailing the demands of the protest, Chaudhry said that the party demands the withdrawal of the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment, “return of PTI’s mandate”, and release of workers who are in jails without trials.

Earlier today, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, stated that Imran Khan’s expected final call to action will mark the decisive conclusion of the coalition government.

In a statement, he stated that protest preparations across the province are underway, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur overseeing arrangements.

According to Saif, only the final signal from PTI founder Imran Khan is awaited. Once announced, he claims a wave of protests will launch across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, delivering a blow to what he described as a “fake” government.

He also claimed the recent arrests of PTI officials reflect government panic as the opposition’s final call looms.

Saif promised the protests would lead to upholding constitutional order, repealing false charges, and enforcing accountability of those who, he alleged, stole the PTI’s mandate.