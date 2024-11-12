Breaking the silence

The mental health crisis has reached alarming levels, yet many still struggle to access support. It is disheartening to see individuals in our community facing challenges without the necessary resources to help them. We need to prioritise mental health services by increasing funding for local programmes and launching awareness campaigns that inform citizens about available resources.

Creating an open dialogue around mental health is crucial. By fostering an environment where discussions about mental well-being are encouraged, we can help reduce the stigma that often surrounds these issues. This will allow those in need to feel less isolated and more supported, ultimately leading to a healthier community. Together, let’s advocate for the changes necessary to ensure that everyone has access to the mental health support they deserve.

MAHNOOR FIDA AHMED

KALOTA