Building integrity

Pakistan Railways Police play a crucial role in defending the infrastructure as well as property and lives of thousands of passengers travelling by trains on a daily basis. However, a new accountability drive has been launched under the supervision of the incumbent Inspector General of Railways Police, with dozens of employees of the force having been shown the door over misconduct, corruption and negligence. While this act of accountability has alarmed the negligent lot, it has also brightened the lamp of hope for hardworking, honest and dedicated employees to demonstrate their true potential in an atmosphere of integrity and uprightness and get acknowledged in return.

As part of the accountability drive, two delinquent officers — Office Superintendent of Karachi and Head Clerk of Sukkur Division — have been dismissed by the IG Railways Police in what serves as a warning to any other delinquent officials. Similarly, the Divisional SPs of Railways have also handed down punishments in the form of dismissal, compulsory retirement and reduction in pay/rank. The mentioned steps have borne fruit in terms of enhancing the performance and efficiency of the workforce.

Besides, a system of reward is also running side by side. Officials and officers demonstrating extraordinary performance are befittingly rewarded — something that serves to infuse energy in the staff and boost their morale. A few months ago, PR Police staff who saved precious lives of passengers from coming under the train and seized huge quantity of arms and drugs were summoned by the IG and given cash reward along with appreciation certificate of class-I. Continued adherence to these measures is indispensable in the pursuit of an indomitable force.

KANWAR UMAIR SAJID

LAHORE