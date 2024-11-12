Ben Affleck Slams Hollywood’s Broken System: “One Comment Away from Being Canceled”

Ben Affleck has been in Hollywood long enough to know the industry’s harsh realities—it’s quick to elevate stars and even quicker to discard them. That’s part of the reason he and his longtime friend, Matt Damon, launched Artists Equity in 2022. This production company offers creators a chance to invest in their own projects, giving them more control over content and a bigger stake in profits.

Affleck, along with Damon and billionaire investor Gerry Cardinale, aims to change the Hollywood landscape. “Actors and creators are like investors here; their contribution is treated just as significantly as financial backing,” Affleck shared in a recent Deadline interview. This new model contrasts sharply with the traditional structure, where stars often receive a large paycheck but little say in the creative process.

Affleck on Hollywood’s Outdated Deals

Affleck didn’t hold back when criticizing the industry’s financial practices: “The way deals have evolved, creators have been conditioned to believe their participation in projects isn’t real,” he said. He highlighted Hollywood’s “net participation” game, where hidden costs and fees chip away at profits that should be shared with creators.

He argued that this outdated approach is no longer suitable for today’s industry landscape, where creators invest their time, energy, and artistry. “These filmmakers deserve to be treated as partners, not just employees,” Affleck emphasized.

The Insecurity of Showbiz: “One Mistake Away from Being Canceled”

The Good Will Hunting actor, who has shifted his focus to directing and producing in recent years, admitted that job security in Hollywood is a myth. “Whether you’re an actor, writer, or director, the phone could stop ringing at any moment,” he explained. “We’re all just one errant remark away from being canceled, or one box office flop away from being ignored.”

Affleck pointed to his experience with the 2003 film Gigli, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, as a cautionary tale. “I got a big payday for that, but it doesn’t sit right with me in hindsight because the movie lost money,” he said. Despite the project’s $75 million budget, it grossed just over $7 million. “It’s about fairness. When people sacrifice for a project, they deserve a fair share of the success—or the failure.”

A Fairer Future for Creators

At Artists Equity, Affleck and Damon are on a mission to establish a new standard in Hollywood. “The answer is simple: fairness,” Affleck said. “It’s about creating deals that everyone can live with, whether the project is a hit or a flop.”

By treating creators as investors, Affleck hopes to align the interests of everyone involved in a film’s success. The goal is to create a sustainable model where creators can thrive, rather than being left out in the cold.