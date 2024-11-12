World

Brad Pitt’s Wins $67M Château Miraval Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie As Judge Throws Out Motion

By Web Desk

A judge has denied Angelina Jolie’s attempt to dismiss Brad Pitt’s lawsuit over their shared ownership of Château Miraval, a French winery, setting the stage for a trial.

The dispute stems from Pitt’s claim that Jolie breached a mutual agreement by selling her shares to Stoli Group in 2021, despite a verbal promise to maintain their 50-50 ownership. Court records show the judge ruled in favor of Pitt’s claim, allowing the case to move forward.

Pitt argues they had an understanding to sell shares exclusively to each other before exploring third-party options, while Jolie counters that a disagreement over a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) invalidates this arrangement. She alleges the NDA dispute, arising from her 2022 abuse claims, overrides any prior agreement. Although Jolie has urged for the case’s dismissal to protect their children, sources close to Pitt argue that she is using family matters to complicate the proceedings.

This battle over Château Miraval adds to the ex-couple’s prolonged legal conflicts following their 2016 split, with Pitt now pursuing at least $67 million in damages.

