Providing all possible facilities to diplomatic community top priority: PM

PM Shehbaz visits newly launched ‘Cascade’ Police Service Centre in diplomatic enclave

Cascade Service Centre equipped with modern facilities catering to specific needs of diplomats and foreign residents

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the “Cascade” Police Service Centre in the Capital’s diplomatic enclave, established to streamline services delivery to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.

The Cascade Service Centre, designed to international standards, is equipped with modern facilities catering to the specific needs of diplomats and foreign residents.

“Providing all possible facilities to the diplomatic community is our priority,” the prime minister stated, recognising the service centre as a significant initiative led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Key services offered at the centre include issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, general police verification, lost item reports, tenant and foreigner registration, and registration for domestic workers, volunteers, and vehicles.

Foreign nationals can also access copies of FIRs and other essential police documentation.

During the visit, Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the prime minister on the centre’s services and its operational focus on serving the diplomatic community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Interior Minister Naqvi, were also present at the event.

Prime Minister Sharif commended the centre’s establishment, noting it as a “much-needed facility that addresses the evolving demands of modern times.”