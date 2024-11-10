Militants brought back by Imran behind subversive attacks’: Tarar

Federal Information minister condemns violence and advocates for Iqbal’s vision as a path to prosperity in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for “bringing back terrorists who now attack us,” while highlighting the need for unity and self-reliance as envisioned by poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal.

Speaking to the media at Iqbal’s mausoleum, Tarar said the message of self-reliance from Iqbal’s philosophy is essential for the entire Muslim community and serves as a pathway to development and prosperity.

Tarar condemned a recent explosion at Quetta’s railway station, vowing to eradicate terrorism. He criticised the PTI founder for bringing back the Taliban, who he claims are now involved in violent activities.

On a separate note, he advocated for keeping cricket apolitical and assured that the Champions Trophy would take place in Pakistan.

He urged society to consider how to spread Iqbal’s message amid divisions sown between communities.

The minister stressed that true unity within the Muslim Ummah would arise only from harmony within Pakistan, as citizens counteract hatred and foster brotherhood.

Tarar also commented on recent events, such as the ongoing crisis in Palestine, questioning prominent figures’ silence on the issue.

He expressed disappointment that certain Pakistani political parties had abstained from attending an all-parties conference in support of Palestine, asserting that no party is greater than the country itself.

The minister further discussed government efforts to reduce inflation and encourage foreign investment, attributing the positive economic indicators to current policies.