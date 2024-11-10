NATIONAL

COAS reaffirms nation’s resolve to eradicate menace of terrorism

By Staff Report
  • Gen Asim Munir attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shuhada, who embraced martyrdom in Quetta suicide blast

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Saturday highlighted that terrorism would never be tolerated, reaffirming the nation’s resolve and commitment towards eradicating the menace.

The COAS emphasized that this mission would be pursued with full national resolve and collective determination, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday.

Gen Munir reaffirmed the nation’s resolve, commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

He underscored that the fight against terrorism required the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, along with the efforts of the military and civil institutions, to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.

Earlier, Namaz-e-Janaza for the Shuhada, who embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast targeting innocent citizens and passengers at Quetta Railway Station, was offered in Quetta Garrison, it further said.

The funeral was attended by General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Federal Minister of Interior, Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial ministers and a large number of military and civilian officials.

Following the funeral, the COAS visited CMH Quetta where he inquired after the health of the injured of the tragic incident.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Balochistan Corps, the ISPR statement added.

Previous article
Putin, Malaysian PM, UN chief extend condolences to Pakistan following Quetta bombing
Next article
Providing all possible facilities to diplomatic community top priority: PM
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

JUI-F calls for fair trial in cases filed against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday said that there should be a fair trial in cases filed against the PTI leader Imran Khan. "We are...

Passports of 23 expats revoked for attack on ex-CJP Isa’s vehicle

Ex-ANP spokesperson likely to jump on PML-N bandwagon tomorrow

Survival and sustainability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.