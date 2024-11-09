Grand Baloch jirga reiterates support for civilian martyrs’ families

QUETTA: The grand tribal Jirga, also participated by key figures, including the Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, the Corps Commander Quetta, and the IG FC Balochistan (South), pledged support for the families of innocent civilians martyred during the incidents of terrorism.

The grand Jirga held in Turbat saw the participation of key figures, including the Governor of Balochistan, Chief Minister, Corps Commander Quetta, IG FC Balochistan (South), ministers, tribal leaders, women, and students.

The ceremony began with a wreath-laying at the martyrs’ memorial, followed by prayers for the departed.

Scholarships for the youth of Balochistan were also announced, underscoring a commitment to education and development in the region.

Tribal leaders lauded the essential role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace across Balochistan, pledging their support for ongoing efforts to establish lasting stability.

The participants expressed full confidence in the efforts of the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Armed Forces to promote development and security in the area, emphasizing their dedication to working closely with these institutions.

On October 17, a jirga was organised by the district administration to address women’s issues for the first time in Balochistan’s history.

The jirga, held in the Awaran district today, was organised by Deputy Commissioner Engineer Ayesha Zahri.

It saw strong participation from lady doctors, female teachers, college students, and women councillors.

During the event, participants made recommendations for establishing a Vocational Training and Embroidery Centre, addressing the shortage of furniture and teachers in girls’ colleges, and providing transportation for female students, with assurances of prompt action on these requests.

At the conclusion of the jirga, attendees praised the district administration’s efforts and assured their full cooperation.