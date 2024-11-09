Ex-terrorist describes how BLA misled youth to kill innocents

Talat Aziz says BLA orchestrated anti-state activities, plotted attacks against ‘Punjabis’ from remote camps in mountains.

QUETTA: A former member of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Friday divulged that the so-called Baloch liberation organisation was planning to break the country apart, appealing to Baloch brothers and sisters not to be misled by these terrorists.

“They (BLA) influenced me to kill innocents under the pretense of gaining a “new life” in the mountains”, a former BLA member Talat Aziz disclosed while speaking at a media briefing on Friday.

The Balochistan’s provincial officials were also present on the occasion.

Former terrorist Talat Aziz described how his views were shaped through the Baloch Solidarity Committee’s gatherings and protests.

He said that gatherings organised by the Baloch Solidarity Committee often promote ideologies aimed at swaying young minds toward violence.

Aziz revealed that the proscribed BLA had orchestrated anti-state activities and plotted attacks against Punjabis from remote camps in the mountains.

“They were planning to break the country apart,” he revealed, saying he ultimately planned his escape after witnessing these operations.

He urged fellow Baloch youth not to fall prey to false promises and rhetoric of separatist groups, stating that he himself had been pursuing education in Punjab and harbored no hostility toward the Punjabi people.

On October 12, it was reported that China and Pakistan will mount diplomatic efforts to seek inclusion of Majeed Brigade – a suicide wing of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) – in a sanctions list maintained by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said sources familiar with the development.

Beijing had tried to persuade the UNSC Sanctions Committee to list the Majeed Brigade in the past but certain members blocked the move, citing lack of enough evidence against the terrorist outfit.

However, with the latest terrorist attack outside the Jinnah International Airport that killed two Chinese engineers, both Pakistan and China decided to make a renewed effort.

China is a permanent member of the UNSC while Pakistan is set to begin its two-year term as non-permanent member of the world’s top decision-making body from January 1, 2025.

The sources said Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, along with China would push for sanctioning the Majeed Brigade.