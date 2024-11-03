PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged ‘death threat’ to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist has filed a request at a police station in Khabyer-Pakhtunkhwa province’s Bannu district seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, accusing her of issuing a ‘death threat’ against PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

The application was submitted by a PTI worker, Nek Rehman, who also serves as a Human Rights Commission Youth South Region member.

Rehman’s statement alleges that Maryam Nawaz threatened the life of Khan, which, he claimed, constitutes a criminal act warranting police intervention.

“I am making this claim on the grounds of her recent threat,” Rehman stated, adding that similar threats were made in the past.

He referenced an incident in Wazirabad in which Khan was the target of an assassination attempt, suggesting a potential connection.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the petition for the FIR, while the request highlights ongoing tensions between PTI supporters and government officials.