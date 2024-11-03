Four khawarij killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed in fire exchange with the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan region on Saturday, according to the military’s media wing.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, “In the early hours of November 2, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khawarij.”

The ISPR said that security forces engaged the terrorists, with four khawarij “sent to hell”.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khariji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release stated.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army major and two soldiers were martyred and eight terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu District, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations, the security forces carried out an IBO in the Bannu district’s general area of Bakka Khel based on the reported terrorist presence.

It added that the troops “effectively engaged” the militants at their location, killing eight and injuring seven.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of Sudhanuti district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his two men.

“The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of Kara districtk) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of Layyah district),” the ISPR said.

Separately in another IBO, the security forces gunned down a terrorist in Balochistan’s Zhob district. As per the ISPR, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of “Khwarij” in the area on the night between October 29-30.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and Khwarij, as a result of which, one Kharji was sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.”

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

Acting President, PM laud security forces

Following the successful operation, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operation against Khawarij in South Waziristan.

The acting president lauded the bravery of the security forces for sending four Khawarij terrorists to hell during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The security forces targeted terrorist hideouts with utmost bravery and professionalism, he said; and expressed the national resolve to continue operations till complete elimination of Fitna-tul-Khawarij.

The prime minister also praised the officers and personnel of the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij in Sarwakai, South Waziristan by killing four Khawarij.

“We will continue the fight against terrorism till it is completely eradicated from the country,” PM Office Media Wing, quoted the prime minister, in a press release.

He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their security forces in the fight against terrorism.