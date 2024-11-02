AJ McLean Reflects on Last Text to Liam Payne and Their Friendship After Tragic Passing

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean shared heartbreaking details about reaching out to his friend, former One Direction member Liam Payne, just a day before Payne’s tragic death. The two bonded while filming the upcoming Netflix series Building the Band, where McLean, 46, hosted, and Payne, 31, served as a guest judge. They connected over shared experiences as former teen idols who battled substance abuse, maintaining regular contact even after filming ended.

However, McLean noticed Payne had gone silent in the weeks before his death, sparking concern. “Hey man, are you good?” McLean texted on Oct. 15, one day before Payne’s fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina. Authorities report Payne had various substances in his system and believe he lost consciousness before the accident.

Reflecting on the loss, McLean told the Los Angeles Times, “I feel like there will never be a definitive answer as to why this happened. That’s the most painful thing to sit with.” Describing Payne as “an absolute light” and “an old soul,” McLean shared that Payne had been moving in a positive direction, adding, “We could laugh about [sobriety struggles]… that means you’re moving in a good direction.”

McLean, who recently marked three years of sobriety, expressed his sorrow to TMZ, saying he’s “still processing it.” Netflix has reportedly put Building the Band on hold, with plans to discuss the series’ future with Payne’s family in due time.