Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Career Move Away From Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly branching out from their media ventures, investing in a global property portfolio that includes a new home in Portugal. According to The Sun, the Sussexes recently purchased a property in CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, located on Portugal’s scenic west coast, just south of Lisbon. The estate, which lies close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s home, marks a strategic investment move for the couple.

Sources reveal that the Portugal residence is part of a growing real estate portfolio and isn’t intended as their primary residence. It’s unclear whether they’ll rent out the property or offer it as a holiday let. “They’re being smart with their money,” an insider noted, highlighting the couple’s decision to invest earnings from their multi-million-pound media deals.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have secured approximately £75 million from Netflix, with projects like their Harry & Meghan docuseries revealing intimate insights into their lives. Additionally, Prince Harry earned an estimated £15 million advance for his memoir Spare, recently released in paperback.

The couple’s shift toward real estate suggests they’re building long-term financial stability, diversifying investments beyond their media ventures.

