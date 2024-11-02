Hailey Bieber Flaunts Flat Stomach in Kim Possible Costume Just 2 Months After Baby Jack’s Birth

Hailey Bieber stunned fans with her toned post-baby figure in a Halloween mirror selfie, dressed as the iconic cartoon character Kim Possible. The 26-year-old, who gave birth to her son Jack Blues just two months ago, rocked the character’s signature red wig, a black crop top, and baggy green pants, revealing her impressively flat stomach.

As the theme song from Kim Possible played in the background, Hailey posed for the mirror, embodying the teenage spy’s fierce style. Later, Hailey and husband Justin Bieber attended a Halloween party, where Justin kept it low-key as Ron Stoppable, Kim’s sidekick from the show.

This wasn’t Hailey’s only costume of the season. She also joined Kendall Jenner to recreate The Simple Life, paying tribute to Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton’s iconic reality show. In a TikTok video, Hailey lip-synced one of Richie’s memorable moments, where she defiantly claps back at a farmhand. Both Paris and Nicole shared their approval on Instagram, with Paris calling the homage “iconic” and Nicole saying, “I am obsessed.”

While Hailey has mostly kept baby Jack out of the spotlight, she recently gave fans a quick peek to encourage voter participation in the upcoming election. The Halloween snapshots showcased Hailey’s fun spirit, blending nostalgic costumes with her signature style.