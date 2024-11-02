King Charles Make Big Decision Regarding Prince Andrew as Royal Feud Intensifies

King Charles has reportedly made a bold move regarding his relationship with his brother, Prince Andrew, amid ongoing tensions over the Duke of York’s residence at Royal Lodge. According to a Daily Mail report, Charles has officially ended Andrew’s £1 million annual allowance and security funding, signaling a shift in their already strained bond.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared on social media that the monarch acted decisively, following months of urging by advisors. This decision, outlined in an updated biography by royal writer Robert Hardman, indicates that Charles has cut off his brother financially, a move that marks a new low in relations between the two.

In addition to the loss of his allowance, the Duke of York will no longer have his private security detail funded by the Crown. Charles’s decision to end this financial support comes after he reportedly requested Andrew vacate his 30-room Royal Lodge residence in Windsor, putting the responsibility back on Andrew to make alternative arrangements.

As tensions continue to escalate, this latest decision from King Charles underscores a definitive change in their relationship, leaving Prince Andrew to navigate the future without financial support from the royal family.