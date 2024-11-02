World

Tim Allen and Wife Jane Hajduk Share Their Secret to a Strong Marriage

By Web Desk

Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk are keeping the spark alive in their marriage with a shared fitness activity: stretching. At the Cirque du Soleil KOOZA premiere in Santa Monica on Oct. 24, the couple, joined by their 15-year-old daughter Elizabeth, revealed their new routine to PEOPLE.

“Our new activity is stretching,” Hajduk, 58, shared, explaining that they regularly visit a “stretch lab” together and follow it up with breakfast. Allen, 71, joked about the benefits, saying, “I can actually stand up straight!”

Beyond their stretching sessions, Hajduk emphasized that good communication and mutual friendship keep their relationship strong. “We talk,” she said, with Allen adding, “That’s right, we talk. We do. And we’re good buddies.”

Allen and Hajduk have been together for nearly 20 years, having tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Colorado in 2006 after dating for five years. The Home Improvement star also has an older daughter, Katherine Dick, from his previous marriage to Laura Deibel. This small but meaningful shared routine reflects the couple’s commitment to staying active and connected as they enjoy life together.

Web Desk

