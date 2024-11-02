Jimmy Fallon Remembers Selena Gomez’s Hilarious ‘Hot Ones’ Meltdown: ‘You Almost Killed an American Treasure’

Jimmy Fallon recently recalled Selena Gomez’s memorable 2019 Hot Ones experience, revealing the hilarious aftermath of the spicy challenge. Appearing on Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, Fallon shared that Gomez, 32, struggled intensely during her appearance on The Tonight Show, where they attempted the notoriously spicy hot sauce lineup together.

Fallon, 50, joked that Evans “almost killed an American treasure” with the challenge, describing how Gomez had to leave the stage to recover. “She left and ran out; I went and knocked on her dressing room door, and she was throwing up in her sink,” Fallon recounted. He continued, “I go, ‘Selena,’ and she goes, ‘Get the F out!’ with a devil voice.”

Evans fondly remembered the incident, calling it his “favorite 30 Rock memory ever,” and laughing about Fallon’s reaction at the time: “You looked at me and you go, ‘She’s doing great.’”

During their appearance, Evans warned the duo that they would be doing an “abbreviated” version of the challenge, meaning they would quickly face “the last dab,” a sauce that’s over 400 times hotter than a jalapeño. Despite the intense experience, fans loved Gomez’s fiery reaction and Fallon’s playful account of the unforgettable moment.