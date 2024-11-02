Martha Stewart Says Neighbor Ryan Reynolds Isn’t as Funny in Real Life: ‘He’s Very Serious

Martha Stewart surprised fans by revealing that her neighbor, Ryan Reynolds, known for his humor on screen, is “very serious” in real life. During an appearance on Bilt Rewards’ “Rent Free” game show, the 83-year-old lifestyle icon shared her insights about the Deadpool star’s off-screen personality, telling host Ankur Jain, “He’s not so funny in real life… he’s very serious.”

Stewart was guessing popular “fun celebrities to hang out with” when Reynolds’ name came up. She joked that his placement on the list might be due to his masked character in films: “He’s probably on the list just ’cause he covers himself up in his movies, and you don’t see his face.” Stewart then shared her own top picks, including her close friend Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift.

She playfully added, “Maybe [Ryan] can get to be funny again. I’m going to get in trouble… he’s my neighbor.” Stewart and Reynolds became friends after he and wife Blake Lively moved near her 153-acre Bedford, N.Y., estate, which includes a fruit orchard and stables. Despite their reserved personalities in real life, Stewart praised the couple as “friendly” and “very nice people.”

Stewart’s comments provided a rare peek into Reynolds’ private persona, highlighting a different side to the actor known for his comedic roles.