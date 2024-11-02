Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Jack in Skeleton Onesie and Kim Possible

Hailey Bieber celebrated her son Jack’s first Halloween in style, sharing sweet snapshots of the 2-month-old in themed costumes with her Instagram followers. The 27-year-old model posted an adorable photo on Nov. 1 of baby Jack dressed in a skeleton onesie, complete with cozy white socks, as she and husband Justin Bieber enjoyed their first Halloween as parents.

Captioning her post with “October things ✅✅😌,” Hailey delighted fans with glimpses of their family costumes. Jack’s Halloween wardrobe also included a nod to the Kim Possible series, as he dressed as Rufus, Ron Stoppable’s pet mole rat. Justin took on the role of Ron, donning a green utility belt, baggy cargo pants, and a black cap, while Hailey embodied Kim Possible with her iconic red wig, black top, and cargo pants.

The couple’s costumes were a hit, and Hailey even reshared a photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Kim, Ron and Rufus😊.” Justin also joined in, posting snapshots of the trio posing together in their coordinated outfits to celebrate their first Halloween as a family.

Hailey and Justin welcomed baby Jack in August, marking a new chapter in their lives. Just before Halloween, Hailey shared another sweet photo of Jack with an “I Voted” sticker on his onesie, encouraging her followers to vote. Fans enjoyed seeing these intimate moments as the Biebers celebrated family milestones and Jack’s first festive season.