Kayla Nicole’s ‘Mood’ Post Sparks Rumors Amid Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Engagement Buzz

Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, may be subtly reacting to his rumored engagement with Taylor Swift. Recently, Nicole shared a video on Instagram celebrating the LA Dodgers’ World Series win, captioning it “Mood,” as rapper Ice Cube performed his iconic song “It Was a Good Day” at Dodger Stadium. Some fans speculate the timing of her post hints at her feelings about Kelce and Swift’s relationship, especially after the couple’s affectionate appearance at a Yankees game.

Rumors of an engagement between Kelce and Swift have picked up steam, with Page Six reporting that an insider suggested it could happen “soon.” Kelce and Swift were spotted getting cozy at the Yankees game, sparking buzz among fans. The Chiefs tight end and the Grammy-winning singer reportedly have a “genuine connection,” which Kelce discussed on his New Heights podcast, admitting he’s found a meaningful rhythm with Swift as they share daily routines and conversations.

For Nicole, seeing her ex in the spotlight with Swift could be challenging, especially with engagement rumors swirling. However, her recent celebration of the Dodgers’ victory seems to show she’s focused on other things. Whether Kelce and Swift do decide to take the next step remains to be seen, but if they do, it will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about moments in both sports and entertainment.