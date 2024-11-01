Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Miami, Debuts Baby Bump in Chic Black Dress After Pregnancy Reveal

Gisele Bündchen was spotted out in Miami, showcasing her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The 44-year-old model wore a chic little black wrap dress that highlighted her growing belly, paired with black flip flops, tortoise sunglasses, and a loose braid. Carrying a large tote, Bündchen looked effortlessly stylish as she ran errands.

The news of her pregnancy was confirmed just days prior, marking her first child with Valente, 36. Bündchen shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, and is stepmother to Brady’s son Jack, 17. An insider shared that Bündchen and Valente are thrilled to start this new chapter, focusing on creating a loving environment for their expanding family.

The couple’s romance blossomed in summer 2023, though they were first spotted together in early 2023 following Bündchen’s amicable split from Brady. Bündchen, who recently reflected on her life’s transitions, seems ready to embrace this next chapter with joy and optimism.