World

Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Miami, Debuts Baby Bump in Chic Black Dress After Pregnancy Reveal

By Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen was spotted out in Miami, showcasing her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The 44-year-old model wore a chic little black wrap dress that highlighted her growing belly, paired with black flip flops, tortoise sunglasses, and a loose braid. Carrying a large tote, Bündchen looked effortlessly stylish as she ran errands.

The news of her pregnancy was confirmed just days prior, marking her first child with Valente, 36. Bündchen shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, and is stepmother to Brady’s son Jack, 17. An insider shared that Bündchen and Valente are thrilled to start this new chapter, focusing on creating a loving environment for their expanding family.

The couple’s romance blossomed in summer 2023, though they were first spotted together in early 2023 following Bündchen’s amicable split from Brady. Bündchen, who recently reflected on her life’s transitions, seems ready to embrace this next chapter with joy and optimism.

Previous article
Inside Angelina Jolie’s New Romance with Rapper and Activist Akala, Who Overcame a Tough Past for Success
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Victoria Beckham Joins Halloween Fun for the First Time in 27...

Victoria Beckham got into the Halloween spirit this year, marking her first time dressing up in 27 years! She and husband David Beckham celebrated...

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Halloween With Daughter Lea, 7, in NYC

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Survived ‘Gigli’ Disaster Due To Their Fame, Here’s Who Didn’t

Diddy’s son Christian Combs goes incognito on Halloween amid legal troubles

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.