Inside Angelina Jolie’s New Romance with Rapper and Activist Akala, Who Overcame a Tough Past for Success

Angelina Jolie’s life seems to be moving in a positive direction, with her recent rumored romance with British rapper and activist Akala bringing a renewed glow to the actress. Jolie, 49, has endured challenging years since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt, but sources say she’s been quietly seeing Akala, 40, for at least a year.

Akala, born Kingslee McLean Daley, rose from humble beginnings in North London, overcoming a difficult past surrounded by gang influences to become a celebrated advocate for social justice and education. Known for his work with The Hip-hop Shakespeare Company and as a prominent voice on issues of race and class in Britain, Akala shares Jolie’s passion for philanthropy and social issues.

The couple sparked rumors last year when Akala joined Jolie and her daughters at a literary festival in Jamaica. Most recently, they were seen at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Jolie’s latest film, Maria, which has been earning high praise. A source close to the actress says Jolie “speaks very highly of him,” noting their shared interests and commitment to global causes.

Jolie’s new chapter appears to be filled with growth and discovery, both personally and professionally, as she promotes Maria and continues to prioritize her children’s well-being.