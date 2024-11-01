Hailey Bieber Shares First Adorable Photo of Son Jack Blues in Halloween-Themed Post

Hailey Bieber gave fans their first look at her newborn son, Jack Blues, as she shared a sweet Halloween photo on Instagram. The Rhode founder posted an image of baby Jack, who arrived in August, sitting in a carrier with his tiny feet peeking out, one foot sporting an “I Voted” sticker. “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻,” Hailey captioned the post, combining festive spirit with a voting reminder.

This is the first photo of Jack since his birth, though Hailey has hinted at her new role as a mom with personalized jewelry. In recent posts, she’s shown off a gold bracelet inscribed with “Jack Blues” and a chain with “JBB” pendants encrusted with gemstones, paying tribute to her son.

Justin Bieber, who announced Jack’s arrival in August with a heartfelt post, is said to be thrilled with fatherhood. A source shared that the pregnancy was “wished and prayed for” by the couple, adding that both Hailey and Justin are overjoyed with their little “miracle.” The Bieber family tradition of “JB” initials lives on with baby Jack, joining Justin and his father Jeremy in the legacy.