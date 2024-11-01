Alexandra Daddario Welcomes First Baby with Husband Andrew Form in Sweet Halloween Announcement

Alexandra Daddario has welcomed her first child with husband Andrew Form, marking a joyful milestone for the couple. Sharing the news on Instagram, Daddario posted a Halloween-themed photo of her newborn swaddled in a hospital crib decorated with mini chocolate bars, humorously captioned, “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy.” She did not share additional birth details.

Daddario, 38, had previously opened up about her journey to motherhood, revealing in Vogue that she and Form, 55, experienced a painful miscarriage before conceiving their “rainbow baby.”

The actress expressed mixed emotions throughout her pregnancy due to the past loss but embraced her excitement about becoming a mom.

Daddario and Form married in June 2022, making her a stepmom to his two sons, Julian and Rowan, whom he shares with ex-wife Jordana Brewster. The couple met during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Form proposed to the White Lotus star in 2021.