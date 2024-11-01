Emily Ratajkowski Channels Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Versace Dress and Bronx Bodega Vibes for Halloween 2024

his Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to Jennifer Lopez, recreating two iconic J.Lo moments: the unforgettable green Versace dress and her nostalgic “orange drink” bodega story. The model, 33, shared photos and videos on social media, fully embracing Lopez’s signature style.

In a nod to J.Lo’s show-stopping look at the 2000 Grammys, Ratajkowski wore a green dress reminiscent of the Versace silk gown, styling her hair in the same pinned-back look. She took to TikTok to reenact Lopez’s famous bodega moment, lip-syncing to an audio from J.Lo’s “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, where the singer reminisced about her Bronx childhood snack of a ham and cheese roll with an “orange drink.”

In another post, Ratajkowski channeled a recent Lopez quote, mouthing lines about her Bronx roots with the caption, “No limits, all dreams.” Fans loved the tribute, especially the green dress, which has become a legendary fashion moment tied to J.Lo’s influence on pop culture.

Ratajkowski’s homage reminded fans of Lopez’s lasting impact on both fashion and pop culture, proving that some looks — and memories — are timeless.