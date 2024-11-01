World

Emily Ratajkowski Channels Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Versace Dress and Bronx Bodega Vibes for Halloween 2024

By Web Desk

his Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to Jennifer Lopez, recreating two iconic J.Lo moments: the unforgettable green Versace dress and her nostalgic “orange drink” bodega story. The model, 33, shared photos and videos on social media, fully embracing Lopez’s signature style.

In a nod to J.Lo’s show-stopping look at the 2000 Grammys, Ratajkowski wore a green dress reminiscent of the Versace silk gown, styling her hair in the same pinned-back look. She took to TikTok to reenact Lopez’s famous bodega moment, lip-syncing to an audio from J.Lo’s “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, where the singer reminisced about her Bronx childhood snack of a ham and cheese roll with an “orange drink.”

In another post, Ratajkowski channeled a recent Lopez quote, mouthing lines about her Bronx roots with the caption, “No limits, all dreams.” Fans loved the tribute, especially the green dress, which has become a legendary fashion moment tied to J.Lo’s influence on pop culture.

Ratajkowski’s homage reminded fans of Lopez’s lasting impact on both fashion and pop culture, proving that some looks — and memories — are timeless.

Previous article
Victoria Beckham Joins Halloween Fun for the First Time in 27 Years with David Beckham and Kids
Next article
Alexandra Daddario Welcomes First Baby with Husband Andrew Form in Sweet Halloween Announcement
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Halloween With Daughter Lea,...

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk came together for a festive Halloween night in New York City, trick-or-treating with their 7-year-old daughter, Lea. Cooper, dressed...

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Survived ‘Gigli’ Disaster Due To Their Fame, Here’s Who Didn’t

Diddy’s son Christian Combs goes incognito on Halloween amid legal troubles

Kanye West’s decision can lead to ‘worst-case scenario’ for Kim Kardashian

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.