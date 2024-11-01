Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ season 2: Player 456 returns for deadly new chapter

By Agencies

The wait is over. Netflix has released the first trailer for Squid Game season 2, propelling viewers back into the deadly arena where Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), returns for another round.

Three years after his victory, Gi-hun joins hundreds of new competitors in a desperate bid for survival.

Previous article
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Miami, Debuts Baby Bump in Chic Black Dress After Pregnancy Reveal
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Emily Ratajkowski Channels Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Versace Dress and Bronx Bodega...

his Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to Jennifer Lopez, recreating two iconic J.Lo moments: the unforgettable green Versace dress and her nostalgic “orange drink”...

Victoria Beckham Joins Halloween Fun for the First Time in 27 Years with David Beckham and Kids

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Halloween With Daughter Lea, 7, in NYC

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Survived ‘Gigli’ Disaster Due To Their Fame, Here’s Who Didn’t

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.