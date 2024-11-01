‘Squid Game’ season 2: Player 456 returns for deadly new chapter

The first season captivated audiences with its dark, twisted take on childhood games, drawing 111 million viewers in its first 28 days.

The trailer opens with sinister masked guards welcoming new players to the competition, reviving the chilling Red Light Green Light game.

Gi-hun, haunted by his past experiences, attempts to guide the players to safety. However, the game takes a lethal turn when a player’s mistake proves fatal.

As tensions rise, players vote to continue or stop the game. Despite Gi-hun’s pleas to focus on escape, they chant, “One more game,” enticed by the enormous cash prize.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared insights into season 2’s core story: “Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do.” He promises “more intriguing games” and an expanded cast.

Familiar faces return, including the enigmatic Front Man and Hwang Jun-ho, the determined police detective searching for his missing brother.

Hwang Dong-hyuk acknowledged feeling pressure to surpass the first season’s success, which garnered 1.65 billion viewing hours. With Netflix investing heavily in international content, particularly South Korean dramas, the stakes are high.

As the streaming giant seeks to sustain growth, Squid Game season 2 is poised to deliver. The final season, season 3, is slated for 2025.

Squid Game season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2024.