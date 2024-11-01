ECP summons Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif on Nov 5 in cases related to electoral conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned to two former Prime Ministers – Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on November 5, in cases related to electoral conduct.

According to the ECP’s case list released on Friday, hearings for the matters concerning the two political figures are set for November 5.

PML-N president Nawaz Sharif submitted a reference to the National Assembly speaker ten days ago against MNA Adil Bazai for failing to vote the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Following the reference, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq wrote a letter to the ECP, seeking disqualification of MNA Bazai, declaring his seat vacant under Article 63-A, which pertains to the defection clause.

According the reference, Bazai was absent from the session and did not cast his vote during the voting for 26 constitutional amendments on Oct 21. He had initially joined the PML-N before later switching to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Acting on the plea of Ayaz Sadiq, the ECP issued a formal notice to Nawaz Sharif, scheduling a hearing on November 5 to address his petition.

The ECP also summoned the PTI founder in a contempt case. This case involves allegations of disrespect and disregard for the ECP’s authority.

Earlier Oct 23, the ECP sought a response from MNA Adil Bazai on a disqualification petition filed against him for not voting in favour of budget and the 26th constitutional amendment.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, heard the reference filed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif seeking the disqualification of MNA Bazai.

Adil Bazai and PML-N lawyers appeared before the Election Commission, where the Chief Election Commissioner asked about Bazai’s whereabouts. His brother responded that they currently have no information on his location.

The ECP instructed the concerned party to provide a copy of the reference to Adil Bazai’s lawyer and directed Bazai to submit his response by November 5.