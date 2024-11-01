Netflix reveals first look at Barry Keoghan in ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie: See pic

Netflix has revealed the first look photo of Barry Keoghan in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Keoghan’s casting in the movie was confirmed in August 2024. The movie is set during World War II. As Steven Knight, the show’s creator, put it: “I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

In the first look at the Masters of the Air star, he fits in with the Peaky Blinders in a leather jacket, a “peaky” hat, as he looks out a truck window. Details of his character are still under wraps.

Meanwhile Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle are returning for the movie. Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth also joined the cast.

The Saltburn star previously shared his excitement on getting the role when he told Entertainment Weekly: “[I’m a] massive, massive fan of the show, and Cillian [Murphy]’s a good friend and I f—ing admire him as an actor, as well. So just looking to get into that and getting my process now — I have a process I do, and I’ve not done it for a long while, so I’m excited and nervous at the same time.”