Entertainment

Netflix reveals first look at Barry Keoghan in ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie: See pic

By Agencies

Netflix has revealed the first look photo of Barry Keoghan in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Keoghan’s casting in the movie was confirmed in August 2024. The movie is set during World War II. As Steven Knight, the show’s creator, put it: “I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

 

 

In the first look at the Masters of the Air star, he fits in with the Peaky Blinders in a leather jacket, a “peaky” hat, as he looks out a truck window. Details of his character are still under wraps.

Meanwhile Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle are returning for the movie. Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth also joined the cast.

The Saltburn star previously shared his excitement on getting the role when he told Entertainment Weekly: “[I’m a] massive, massive fan of the show, and Cillian [Murphy]’s a good friend and I f—ing admire him as an actor, as well. So just looking to get into that and getting my process now — I have a process I do, and I’ve not done it for a long while, so I’m excited and nervous at the same time.”

Previous article
ECP summons Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif on Nov 5 in cases related to electoral conduct
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, US partnership crucial for regional peace, development: CM Maryam

Punjab chief minister USAID Mission Director, US CG; discusses enhanced collaboration in across various sectors LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday...

Israeli strikes kill 47 Palestinians in central Gaza

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Recreate ‘The Simple Life’ as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie for Halloween

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid King Charles health concerns

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.