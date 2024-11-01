Entertainment

Kanye West going down with Diddy? Insider weighs in

By Agencies

Kanye West could be heading for the same troubles as his pal Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Kanye was recently accused of drugging and raping a former assistant at one of Diddy’s parties.

Now, a Hollywood source has claimed that Diddy and Kanye may be hurtling down the same path. They told Radar Online: “It looks like Kanye and Diddy have a lot more in common than music and friendship.”

West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against him, in which she claimed that the Cardinal rapper got work visas for women abroad to come to the U.S. for prostitution. She alleged that these women were given “obscure job titles” and were made to sign NDAs.

Pisciotta also alleged that Kanye had intimate contact with many women at his company and a “rotating list of guests” whom he entertained in company offices that were more like bedrooms.

The source continued: “Trafficking the women definitely sounds a lot like Diddy, and the other stuff seems alarmingly similar to Diddy’s Freak Offs.”

They remarked: “It appears that Kanye and Diddy both think they can get away with anything. Diddy’s time for a reckoning has come, and now Kanye’s time may be coming, too!”

