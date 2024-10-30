Prince Harry given ‘ultimatum’ after William’s message

However, Harry is in deep waters as he can not react to William’s peace offer without taking his wife Meghan Markle into confidence as the Duchess is not interested in returning to the UK.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, a royal commentator has said it “would be odd” if the Prince of Wales did not mention the Duke during his upcoming documentary, given their past relationship.

Harry must “eat humble pie” after his older brother extended an olive branch in his upcoming ITV documentary, according Rupert Bell.

Critics have debated if the mention of Prince Harry, is a symbol of an olive branch from William to his younger brother, amid tense relations, following Harry stepping down as a working royal in 2020.

Rupert said: “It would be odd if he didn’t mention in this documentary, his brother [Prince Harry], you know, the back story. I’m sure he’s sad about the breakdown, because they were very close.”

He added: “They looked after each other and that’s what’s so sad about it. The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I’ve messed up.”

The prince of Wales’s documentary ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX at 9pm on October 30 and 31. The future monarch may share more details about his unforgettable childhood with Harry in his film.