Michelle Obama Responds Ongoing Rumors of divorcing Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding her marriage to former President Barack Obama, taking them in stride with humor and candidness.

In a recent appearance on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, hosted by Rachel Martin, the former First Lady discussed the various rumors that have surrounded her life over the past year, including speculations about a possible divorce. She laughed off the notion, explaining, “The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage. It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”

The divorce rumors were partly fueled by Michelle’s decision to skip Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, an event that typically involves the attendance of former First Ladies. Michelle explained her decision by saying, “One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend. Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that, now.”

Reflecting on her future, Michelle shared her perspective on aging and the importance of making the most of her remaining years. “At 61, you know, if I am lucky, if I am truly blessed, I have like 25 more summers,” she said. “I want the next 10 years to go by slowly,” she added. “Because guess what? I love life. I love my life.”

Michelle’s light-hearted yet sincere response to the rumors underscores her desire to live life on her own terms, embracing the present while looking forward to what’s ahead.