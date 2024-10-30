Amnesty International condemns terrorism charges against Imaan Mazari and husband

ISLAMABAD: Amnesty International has expressed serious concern regarding the recent arrest and ongoing detention of human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali, labeling the situation a “violation of their rights to due process.”

The couple was taken into custody by Islamabad police on Monday, accused of creating a security risk during the visit of the England cricket team by removing road barriers.

Footage shared on social media on October 25 reportedly shows Imaan and Ali moving the barriers to facilitate traffic. Following their arrest, terrorism charges were filed against them, resulting in a three-day physical remand.

In a statement released by its South Asia regional office, Amnesty International criticized the charges as excessive and disproportionate, asserting they do not match the alleged actions of the lawyers.

While the police cited “interference with state duties” as an offence under Section 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the first information report (FIR) also invoked Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Amnesty argued that the authorities’ actions are excessive and in violation of Pakistan’s obligations under international law. They pointed out that Imaan and Ali were informed of the specific charges only 24 hours after their arrest. Notably, Imaan has previously faced legal challenges for her activism, including an arrest linked to a rally held by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement in August 2023.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also condemned the couple’s arrest, describing the charges as vague and indicative of a dwindling space for activists in the country.

The FIR, registered at Islamabad’s Aabpara police station on October 25, was based on a complaint from sub-inspector Tanveer Athar. It included multiple charges such as obstructing public servants and rioting. The complaint alleges that Imaan and Ali confronted traffic police while removing barriers that had been erected for the international cricket team.

Previously, in August 2022, Imaan faced arrest in a sedition case related to a speech at a rally. After securing bail, she was re-arrested the same day in a terrorism case but was eventually granted post-arrest bail on September 2, 2023.