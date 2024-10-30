Pothole Hazards

The presence of these potholes has led to several problems. Firstly, they cause damage to vehicles, resulting in costly repairs for car owners. Many residents have reported incidents of tire blowouts, suspension damage, and other vehicle-related issues due to these potholes. Secondly, the potholes pose a danger to pedestrians and cyclists, who are at risk of tripping or losing control while navigating these damaged roads.

Moreover, the potholes contribute to traffic congestion as drivers slow down to avoid them, leading to delays and frustration. This situation is particularly problematic during peak hours when the roads are already busy.

I urge the local authorities to prioritize the repair and maintenance of our roads. It is essential to address this issue promptly to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of all road users. Regular inspections and timely repairs can help maintain the quality of our roads and prevent the recurrence of such problems.

In addition, I suggest implementing a more efficient reporting system for residents to notify the authorities about potholes. This will enable quicker responses and ensure that the most problematic areas are addressed promptly.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I hope that by highlighting this issue, we can prompt the necessary actions to improve the condition of our roads and enhance the safety and well-being of our community.

MIDHAT ZEHRA

KARACHI