David Beckham Hospitalised Amid Growing Feud With Son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday to share that her husband, David Beckham, had been hospitalized.

The post featured a picture of the 50-year-old former soccer star lying in a hospital bed, with a large blue sling around his right arm and wires attached to his chest. “Get well soon daddy,” Victoria, 51, wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, Victoria updated her followers with another image of David, now discharged, lying in a plush white bed while holding a friendship bracelet reading “Get well soon.” She also posted a shot of his recovery snack choice—BeeUp energy fruit snacks, sweetened with natural honey.

While Victoria did not elaborate on the cause of David’s hospitalization, reports from the Irish Star suggest that the former athlete underwent surgery to address a wrist fracture he suffered during a soccer match in 2003. The outlet claims that a new X-ray revealed a screw that had been left in his forearm from the initial surgery, which had failed to dissolve properly.

David and Victoria, married since 1999, have four children: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper.

This comes amid recent reports of tension within the Beckham family. Back in May, Page Six revealed that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, skipped David’s 50th birthday celebration, fueling rumors of a family rift. Insiders claimed Brooklyn learned of his father’s knighthood honor from King Charles III through social media, without any direct communication from the family. A source close to Brooklyn revealed that, although he was happy for his father, he had not been in contact with his family for quite some time.