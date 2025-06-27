Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized by Trio of Thieves

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles residence was burglarized late on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Three suspects reportedly broke into the property in Los Feliz through a front window, ransacking the home before fleeing with stolen items. While the LAPD did not confirm the home belonged to the Oscar-winning actor, the address matches that of the property Mr. Pitt purchased in 2023.

At the time of the burglary, Pitt was out of the country, attending the London premiere of his new film F1, which is set to release on Friday. He was joined at the event by fellow Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

The break-in occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time, and authorities have yet to disclose the value of the stolen items. It is also unclear what was taken during the burglary. The BBC reached out to Pitt’s representatives for comment, though no statement has been made.

The home, a spacious three-bedroom property located just outside Griffith Park, is nestled behind a large fence and surrounded by greenery for added privacy. This break-in follows a series of similar incidents in Los Angeles, including burglaries targeting other high-profile celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Just last month, a man was arrested on charges of stalking and vandalism after allegedly ramming his vehicle into the gate of Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s home.