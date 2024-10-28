Bushra Bibi’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case

ISLAMABAD: An Additional District and Sessions Judge has extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in the Toshakhana fake receipts case until November 4.

The court also granted her a one-day exemption from attendance, Express News reported.

During the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that Bushra Bibi has been unwell since her release from jail. The judge approved her request for exemption and extended her interim bail.

Safdar stated that he would present arguments on the bail applications during the next hearing.

The court has adjourned the hearing on the bail applications of the founder of PTI in three cases, as well as Bushra Bibi’s application, until November 4.

Both the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have filed for bail in the Toshakhana fake receipts case. Additionally, the former Prime Minister has also submitted bail requests in two cases related to vandalism and protests.

Toshakhana Fake Receipts Case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi were booked in a fraud case at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station for allegedly producing fake receipts related to the sale of state gifts, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

FIR charges Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Farah Gogi with offences related to the creation of fake receipts and cheating.

According to the FIR, the accused are alleged to have submitted counterfeit receipts to facilitate the buying and selling of Toshakhana gifts, using a forged signature for the purported transaction.

A local watch dealer, the complainant, claims that investigations revealed the accused had created false receipts in his name, using a forged letterhead from his shop to sell the gifts from Toshakhana.

“The accused attempted to damage the reputation of my business by generating fake invoices for Toshakhana gifts,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

The reference relates to allegations that the former Prime Minister failed to disclose details of the gifts he retained from Toshakhana during his tenure. This case was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.