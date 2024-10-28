Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati’s interim bails extended in May 9 cases

LAHORE: Lahore’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Mondau extended the interim bails of PTI leaders, Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry in May 9 cases.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul heard the bail pleas in various cases related to May 9.

ATC ordered the extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail till November 8 while Azam Swati granted extension until Nov 26.

Rai Hassan Nawaz, Shakeel Niazi, Rai Murtaza Iqbal and others were given extension in interim bail till Nov 13.

The court also ordered Azam Swati, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Mussarat Cheema to be part of the investigation on Nov 2 at 2pm.

Judge Arshad Javed of ATC Lahore heard the bail pleas of both sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan in vandalism case and granted them interim bail till Nov 8.