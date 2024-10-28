Moscow seeks to strengthen Pak-Russia parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Ms Valentina Matvienko has expressed that Russia values Pakistan as a significant player on the international stage.

Her remarks came during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad on Monday.

Matvienko commended Pakistan’s efforts towards global peace and reaffirmed Russia’s support for Pakistan’s bid for BRICS membership. She emphasised the importance of collective efforts to foster peace and prosperity on both regional and global fronts.

In response, Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with Russia across areas of mutual interest.

He highlighted the historical role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and advocated for continuous engagement between the two parliaments through parliamentary friendship groups and high-level exchanges to promote mutual learning and shared experiences.

During her meeting with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Matvienko stated that Russia aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including trade, investment, and diplomacy.

The discussions focused on promoting diplomatic, economic, commercial, and parliamentary relations between the two nations.

Gillani noted that Matvienko’s visit would provide a new impetus to the ties between Pakistan and Russia, promoting regional peace, development, and prosperity. He appreciated Russia’s support for improvements in Pakistan’s infrastructure, oil, and gas sectors.

Senate chairman underscored the necessity of fostering parliamentary relations, mentioning that a Pak-Russia friendship group has already been established in the Senate of Pakistan.

He called for exploring new opportunities to boost investment and increase the current trade volume between the two countries, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promoting communications for regional peace.

In her concluding remarks, Matvienko reiterated Russia’s high regard for its relations with Pakistan, stating that enhanced parliamentary relations would not only bolster trade and investment but also bring the two peoples closer together.