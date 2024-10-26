Youth4GCED Regional workshop to bring together 25 young leaders from South Asia from 31st

LAHORE: The Youth4GCED Regional Workshop, scheduled from October 31 to 2nd November 2024 in Lahore, will bring together over 25 young leaders from seven South Asian countries to explore the transformative power of Global Citizenship Education (GCED), cultural exchange, and social justice. Organized by The Little Art (TLA), UNESCO APCEIU, and the GCED Youth Network, the workshop is designed to inspire critical thinking, social responsibility, and intercultural dialogue among youth, equipping them with the tools to lead change in their communities and beyond.

The three-day workshop will focus on education, youth empowerment, and global citizenship. Through interactive sessions, hands-on activities, and collaborative projects, participants will gain deeper insights into the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), explore social justice issues, and examine how emerging technologies can contribute to a more sustainable future for South Asia.

Umair Mushtaq, Interim Director of The Little Art and lead organizer of the workshop, highlighted the importance of this initiative shared that “Cultural exchange, education, and global citizenship are more important now than ever. They allow young people to connect beyond borders, understand diverse perspectives, and find common ground in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

This workshop aims to inspire youth to become agents of change by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead impactful projects in their communities. The future of our region and the world lies in the hands of these young leaders.”

With participants hailing from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives, the workshop will foster understanding and collaboration across national boundaries. Through expert-led sessions, group discussions, and peer learning, attendees will work together to develop innovative solutions to local and global issues, framed within the principles of GCED.

The Youth4GCED Regional Workshop promises not only to shape the next generation of leaders but also to foster a shared responsibility for creating a more just, peaceful, and equitable world. The workshop is expected to leave a lasting impact on both participants and the communities they return to, empowering youth to lead social change and promote sustainable development.